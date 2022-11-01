Chrissy Teigen Wears 'the Costume of the Pregnant' as She Dresses Up Alongside Her Kids for Halloween

Chrissy Teigen shared images of her low-maintenance Halloween look on Instagram Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
and
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on November 1, 2022 02:02 AM
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen went simple this spooky season.

The pregnant cookbook author shared photos and videos on Instagram on Monday celebrating Halloween with husband John Legend, son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 6.

In the snaps, Teigen, 36, dressed up like a black cat, wearing all black and sporting lace cat ears. The model also had whiskers drawn on and a little pink nose. She posted a photo of her costume in an Instagram Story with the caption, "THE costume of the pregnant."

The carousel of photos she posted to her timeline also included Teigen and Legend, 43, setting up for "candy pong" and two videos showing off her children's costumes. Legend appeared to skip a costume this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ chrissyteigen's profile picture chrissyteigen Verified a lot for 8am. candy pong was a hit! 5h
Miles. chrissy teigen/Instagram

Alongside the photos and videos, the cookbook author wrote, "A lot for 8am. candy pong was a hit!"

Miles dressed up in what appeared to be a skeletal dinosaur outfit. His black-and-white costume, complete with white spikes running down his back and a long black-and-white tail, swooshed around as he walked up stairs in the video.

Pregnant <a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Luna Teigen. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Luna was cute as a button as Jasmine from Aladdin, wearing a light blue costume adorned with gold accents and cute iridescent blue sandals. She completed the look with a jeweled gold tiara with her hair half pulled back and half down. In the video, Luna modeled her costume and put on jewelry while walking around.

It is an exciting time for the family of four as they get ready to welcome a new addition in 2023. Teigen announced in August that the couple is expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said at the time.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen continued. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

In a photo shared by Legend earlier this month, Luna looked ready for Halloween as she posed for a photo with her little brother while wearing a spooky season-themed outfit.

Luna struck a model pose, bending her leg to show off her brown boots and popping her hip in a tulle orange skirt. She wore a Halloween-print orange t-shirt with ghosts and pumpkins, topped with a black leather jacket as she raised her index finger to her chin.

Miles posed beside her in a black hoodie, yellow t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. He had his hands raised and an excited face on, with his mouth wide open in a smile.

Legend simply captioned the post with two red hearts.

