Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of John Legend Rocking Baby Miles — See the Clip!

Chrissy Teigen is soaking up every moment of her family vacation time.

The 32-year-old cookbook author and her husband John Legend have had an action-packed trip to Bali over the past few weeks. Teigen has taken her followers along on the getaway, even capturing a sweet moment on Thursday of Legend rocking their 12-week-old son Miles Theodore to sleep.

Teigen filmed the adorableness from bed, as a shirtless Legend, 39, stood and moved back and forth with his seemingly sleeping son in his arms. He was aided in his swinging, it appeared, by some music pumping out of his wireless headphones.

I did it. I learned gifs!! pic.twitter.com/eoJlLewSs2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 9, 2018

The clip, which she shared widely on her social media channels, came with the label “I’m crying” — tears not likely spurred from that sweet moment, but instead from the fact that Teigen learned how to add gifs to her Instagram story.

“I did it. I learned gifs,” she captioned posts of the clips on Instagram and Twitter.

Earlier, Teigen had explained that she was “slowly learning Instagram stories,” asking — in the caption accompanying a photo of Legend lounging in the pool with 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone — “where are the gifs everyone does.”

Aside from that, Teigen has been using her social media accounts to document everything from her latest headband of the day to her body insecurities to her most intimate family moments.

One video, which Teigen later upload to her actual page, showed her whole family cuddling together in bed. “My pups,” she wrote — referencing the dog filters across their faces.

Another clip, posted on Thursday, featured Miles in Teigen’s arms as they listened to Rockabye Baby!'s version of Kanye West's 2005 single "Gold Digger."

“@kimkardashian tell me you play this for your kids!” Teigen wrote.

The vacation comes as Legend told PEOPLE that he and Teigen have been focusing on time together as a family.

“There’s a lot of family days,” he told PEOPLE in June at an event for his new wine brand LVE. “We’ve been home a lot. We haven’t been working much at all… We just enjoy each other’s company.”

Continued Legend, “A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now.”