Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Managing Stresses as Mom of 3: 'I Get the iPad Now!'

Chrissy Teigen admittedly has her hands full as a mother of three.

The entrepreneur, 37 — who shares Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 4½, and 9-week-old Esti Maxine with husband John Legend — opened up about mom life on Wednesday in an interview with Extra's Jenn Lahmers, joking about how she copes during overwhelmed times.

"I get the iPad now," Teigen said, joking how she understands the parenting trend with younger kids being digitally submerged to Apple products these days. "My excuse is Miles is a dinosaur genius; because of the iPad, he can recite every name, every everything. Luna is, like, designing clothes. So it's not, it's not all bad."

Asked whether Teigen's oldest children realize the family they were born into, the model explained there was some awareness there. "They know, like, photographers and stuff," she said. "Like they'll be like, 'My friend said that they saw you on The Voice last night' … they get it, but not really."

"And we're still not, you know, you're never gonna be cool to them anyway," the Cravings cookbook author said.

With baby Esti's January arrival still fresh, Teigen and Legend still marvel at being a family of five.

"I know ... crazy," she acknowledged of their growing brood. "At least it's fun and at least it's funny John and I can look at each other and be like, 'Oh, my God, like, what were we thinking?' which happens anytime we're like, 'Oh, we felt good about leaving the house today…' It's a caravan."

"We've never once been out and been, like, 'We're really glad we did that,'" Teigen joked, noting that she and her Grammy-winning husband will make up their "own little jingles and lullabies" with the kids.

Just last month, Legend discussed introducing music to baby Esti in an interview with PEOPLE. "I just started singing to her a little bit," he said. "Chrissy's good at lullabies, too. I try to help as much as I can, you know, to give Chrissy a break."

The "All of Me" singer went on to share that Luna and Miles are adjusting well to their new family addition. "[It's] very exciting," Legend said. "I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love."

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he added about being a dad of three. "So dare I say, it's easier."

Trying to be as supportive as he can to help his wife with their kids, Legend has recently reduced his workload.

"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, but just doing occasional shows," he said. "And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later. So it's kind of a moderately reduced schedule. Chrissy probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."

Legend announced the arrival of the couple's latest child on Friday, Jan. 13 at a private concert, telling the crowd that they welcomed "the little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," he added.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

Teigen gave birth by Cesarean section, telling Extra on Wednesday: "I think everything about medicine is so fascinating. So to have done, like, vaginal deliveries and then gotten to see, like the other one, I'm like, 'Is there a third one I can try?' I was living in my, like, little dance land."

"I was, like, numb," she recalled. I" was feeling so good. I remember taking my phone and, like, taking pictures above the curtain and seeing the cord. And that's so cool… John was there and seeing, like, it just be like, 'Okay, you're going to feel pressure,' and I'm like, 'Oh, that's a baby, you were just in me.' "