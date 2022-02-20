Chrissy Teigen Says She's Undergoing IVF After Loss of Son Jack: 'I Honestly Don't Mind the Shots'

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend announced in September 2020 that they had lost their son Jack

Chrissy Teigen is looking to potentially expand her family.

A little over a year after she suffered a pregnancy loss of her third child — son Jack — the Cravings cookbook author, 36, revealed in a social media post on Saturday that she has begun IVF treatments.

The post shared on her account came after Teigen shared a since-expired Instagram Story post, which showed a series of IVF injectables. "Here we go again," she captioned the photo.

In a post on her feed, Teigen confirmed that she is undergoing IVF once again.

"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

Back in September 2020, Teigen announced that she lost her son Jack in the middle of her pregnancy.

Teigen had previously become pregnant with him naturally, while she and husband John Legend conceived their other two children — daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3 — with the help of IVF treatments.

At the time of Jack's death, Teigen wrote in an Instagram post, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

She added, "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen and Legend, 43, have kept Jack's memory alive since his death, honoring him on numerous occasions with Luna and Miles.

Last year, Teigen honored Jack on what would have been his "due date" by wearing a bracelet with his name, alongside two similar bracelets with the names of Luna and Miles.

Teigen shared a photo of the bracelets stacked on her wrist on her Instagram Story at the time. "Today was your due date. we love you forever 💜," she wrote on Feb. 20, 2021.

In October, Teigen revealed in an interview with parenting website Scary Mommy that her family travels with Jack's ashes, a practice that Luna and Miles like to be involved in.