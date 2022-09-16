Celebrity Parents Chrissy Teigen Told Her Kids About Pregnancy Days After IVF Transfer: 'They've Been Excited' The cookbook author and husband John Legend are expecting another baby together By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Writer/Reporter, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 08:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Chrissy Teigen's little ones can't wait to have a baby sibling. Speaking with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off on Wednesday, Teigen, who co-hosted the event, shares that her kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on. "Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she says. "I told them very, very early." "They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," she explains. "They've been excited for a long time," adds Teigen of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited." Last month, Teigen and husband John Legend announced on Instagram that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend Opens Up About Being 'Cautiously Optimistic' During Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy The model noted the pregnancy came after undergoing IVF. In the pictures announcing the news, she showed off her baby bump as she wore a crop top and lace underwear. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way." Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020. Chrissy Teigen/instagram "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" The cookbook author previously said she feared she would never be able to carry a child again when she opened up to PEOPLE in April 2021 about her fertility struggles. "Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she said at the time. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."