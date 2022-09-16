Chrissy Teigen Told Her Kids About Pregnancy Days After IVF Transfer: 'They've Been Excited'

Chrissy Teigen's little ones can't wait to have a baby sibling.

Speaking with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off on Wednesday, Teigen, who co-hosted the event, shares that her kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she says. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," she explains.

"They've been excited for a long time," adds Teigen of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

Last month, Teigen and husband John Legend announced on Instagram that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

The model noted the pregnancy came after undergoing IVF. In the pictures announcing the news, she showed off her baby bump as she wore a crop top and lace underwear.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

The cookbook author previously said she feared she would never be able to carry a child again when she opened up to PEOPLE in April 2021 about her fertility struggles.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she said at the time. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."