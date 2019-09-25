Chrissy Teigen to Receive Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award: 'The Organization Is So Close to My Heart'

Chrissy Teigen will be presented with the “Giving Tree Award” at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in November for using her platform to advocate for children, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award, particularly because the organization is so close to my heart,” Teigen said in a statement about the event, presented by Paul Mitchell. “Baby2Baby has given me an opportunity to teach my children the importance of giving back to families struggling with providing their children with the most basic necessities.”

Teigen — who shares 3-year-old Luna Simone and 16-month-old Miles Theodore with John Legend — joins past honorees such as Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen Getty

Last week, the Bring the Funny host shared an adorable video of her youngest giving her a kiss after 16 months.

“Finally!! Having a squirmy, busy busy baby is tough,” she captioned a photo. “I have been waiting so long for him to give me kisses! 16 months, worth the wait.”

Past Giving Tree honoree Gwyneth Paltrow congratulated Teigen for the cute accomplishment, commenting three hearts.

“We are so proud to announce Chrissy Teigen as our 2019 honoree for her commitment to children in need,” Baby2Baby co-presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein said in a statement. “Not only does she use her platform to shine a light on children living in poverty, but she walks the walk and has given back to Baby2Baby in every conceivable way, from providing financial support to donating her own children’s items to the kids in our program. We’re honored to present her with the Giving Tree Award this November.”

To date, Baby2Baby has given out over 70 million items to children from low-income families. The organization’s Gala raises millions of dollars to support its mission.