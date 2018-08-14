Mama's Baby Boy! See Chrissy Teigen Tickle Her Son Miles in Adorable Video

Miles Theodore is one smiley baby!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s adorable son, who turns 3 months old this week, was treated to a tickle session from his mama in a video Teigen shared to Instagram on Monday.

Captioning her post with a simple baby emoji, the 32-year-old model and Lip Sync Battle host gently ran her fingers along her baby boy’s ears, saying, “Tickle tickle tickle!”

“I’ll stop — want me to go back?” she tells little Miles, who smiles and looks eager for his mom to go back to her sweet entertainment.

Teigen and Legend, 39, have been enjoying an extended vacation in Bali with baby Miles and his big sister Luna Simone, 2.

In a video the mother of two shared to her Instagram Story Thursday, she and her musician husband took their two kids on a wild ride to interact with some animals on a safari.

One clip showed Miles happily enjoying a bottle in his mama’s arms while a lion grazed in the background. Said Teigen, “Just having lunch … with a lion.”

Lucky Miles has gotten tons of affection from both his parents and his big sister since his arrival in May. Last week, the model and cookbook author captured a sweet moment of Legend rocking their baby boy to sleep.

The clip, which she shared widely on her social-media channels, came with the label “I’m crying” — tears not likely spurred from the adorable bonding between her husband and son, but instead from the fact that Teigen learned how to add gifs to her Instagram story.

“I did it. I learned gifs,” she captioned posts of the clips on Instagram and Twitter.