"Now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please don't look at them Hillary Clinton," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen Thanks Hillary Clinton for Sharing Her Essay on Pregnancy Loss: 'I'm So Honored'

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday after a month-long break following her tragic pregnancy loss — and one day later is thanking Hillary Clinton for sharing her essay on the experience.

Clinton, 73, shared Teigen's essay on Twitter Wednesday, calling the cookbook author brave for speaking out about such a heartbreaking — and often taboo — topic.

Teigen, 34, quickly reacted, saying she is "honored" that the former Secretary of State shared her words.

"oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please dont look at them Hillary Clinton," Teigen wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet that included Clinton's, Teigen added, "I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow."

"Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours," Clinton's original tweet read.

On Tuesday, Teigen announced that she had returned to social media after taking a break for about a month.

"I've missed posting my cookbook journey," the Cravings author said, sharing a video on her Instagram Story of some veggies sizzling in the oven. "I [am] so incredibly proud — it will absolutely be my best ever."

"I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey," Teigen continued. "I love and missed you guys."

"I'm back!" she added.

Tearful John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' to His Wife at BBMAs: 'This Is for Chrissy'

The Instagram Story video came the same day that Teigen shared a heartfelt essay about the loss of her and husband John Legend's son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant. She first shared the news of the tragedy on Instagram on September 30.

In her essay, Teigen opened up about the pain of losing Jack, and also the gratitude she has for all who have shared their similar stories with her.

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," Teigen wrote. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full."

To conclude the piece, Teigen wrote, "I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so."