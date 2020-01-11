Chrissy Teigen Tests Super Bowl Recipes on Tough Critic Miles: 'He Really Thought About It'

Chrissy Teigen is getting ready for the Super Bowl by testing recipes for the big game day — and her almost-2-year-old son Miles Theodore is acting as her adorable taste-tester.

The Bring the Funny host tested some new recipes for her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen food blog on Friday, she shared on Instagram, but little Miles turned out to be less than impressed with the concoction.

“Miles, do you like it?” Teigen, 34, asked the toddler, who looked off into the distance for a long pause and appeared to be holding a snack similar to pigs in a blanket.

“Do you like it?” the mother of two asked him again, to which he answered, “No.”

“testing super bowl recipes for @cravingsbychrissyteigen! tough crowd. he really thought about it,” Teigen captioned the clip.

Teigen — who has authored two cookbooks and is working on a children’s cookbook — launched her Cravings website in November as a place for “a true community of people that love Cravings, love the cookbooks, love the cookware, just a place where you could see everything that is our family.”

The site’s moniker is shared by her Target kitchenware line as well as her two cookbooks.

The social media savant sent the internet into a tizzy over the holidays with one particularly magical recipe she shared on Twitter.

Teigen revealed that after finding cereal marshmallows on Amazon, she added them into her family’s hot cocoa and is “never using real marshmallows again.”

A few days later, she shared an adult, boozy version of the treat on Instagram and the Cravings website in honor of National Cocoa Day.

“NATIONAL COCOA DAY!! I made a boozy rum whipped cream for the olds – link in bio!!” she wrote in her caption on Instagram. “Yes those are cereal marshmallows I found online and yes they are amazing. And I really got a kick of putting these bears in. I have no life.”

And while Miles may not have been a fan of the Super Bowl snack experiments on Friday, he has been known to join his mom in the kitchen and did so last month as the family prepared some Christmas cookies.

“Little Miles’ hand 😭 making cookies with my babiesss,” Teigen wrote alongside two videos of the activity. “Easiest way when you have 2 min attention span (me AND the kids) is just pre-made dough, cookie cutters and some sprinkles or icing. We used #cravingscollection from @target, the baking sheet is amazinggg and non-stick. Link in bio!”