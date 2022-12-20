Chrissy Teigen Teases She's Been 'Pregnant Forever' as She Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Bikini

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will soon welcome another baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Published on December 20, 2022 11:59 AM
“omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr” how do you think I feel thank u
Photo: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is getting close to meeting her baby on the way!

The pregnant Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new photo on Instagram Monday in which she shows off her bare baby bump in a pink tie-dye string bikini.

In the snap, Teigen, who is expecting another baby next year with husband John Legend, sits in a beautiful infinity pool overlooking the ocean as she gazes away from the camera. She poses with her hands on a ledge behind her as she relaxes with her legs in the water.

"'Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u," she teased in the caption.

Over the weekend, Teigen shared a set of photos from a Christmas party she and Legend hosted, including a snapshot with their two kids Luna Simone, 6½, and 4½-year-old Miles Theodore decked out in colorful Christmas garb.

In the first photo, the family of four posed together in front of a backdrop of Santa's village. Legend, 43, sat on a big red chair throne, wearing a green sweater embellished with garland pom-pom details.

Teigen stood next to the chair, showing off her bump in a white Christmas cardigan with nothing underneath, and finishing the look with a pair of red satin stockings.

She also shared a cute snap of Luna and Miles posing in ice skates. Luna sported a red knee-length dress with a teddy bear print, while Miles wore a black sweater with an illustration of a green T-Rex decorated as a tree and the words "Tree Rex."

"My babies are getting big," Legend wrote, sharing the photo on his own Instagram page.

The cookbook author announced in August that she and Legend are expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

In September, Teigen told PEOPLE that Luna and Miles were "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on. "Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant. I told them very, very early," she said.

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," Teigen explained.

"They've been excited for a long time," Teigen added. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

