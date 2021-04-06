Chrissy Teigen tells PEOPLE that her boy Miles "wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that"

Chrissy Teigen Is Teaching Son Miles, 2, to ‘Embrace’ His Emotions: 'No "Be a Man" in Our House'

Chrissy Teigen is raising her son to not shy away from his feelings.

The Cravings author, 35, explains in her latest cover story with PEOPLE that she's teaching her 2-year-old son Miles to embrace his emotions rather than reinforcing gender norms that tend to push boys to mask their feelings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too," says Teigen, who also shares daughter Luna, 4, with husband John Legend. "He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

"There is no 'Be a man' in our house," she adds. "There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."

Watch the full episode of The Beautiful Issue Cover Story: Chrissy Teigen streaming now on PeopleTV.com or on the People TV app.

chrissy teigen Image zoom Credit: Mike Rosenthal

Luna, meanwhile, is "exactly" like Mom.

"She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," says Teigen. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything — it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

"I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids," Teigen adds of her parenting outlook. "For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly. You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."