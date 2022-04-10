Chrissy Teigen Hits the Water with Adorable Daughter Luna: 'Caught a Mermaid'

"Caught a mermaid toons!" Chrissy Teigen captioned a photo of herself with 5½-year-old daughter Luna Simone, who wore a mermaid fin for their day out

Chrissy Teigen is soaking up some sun and quality family time.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum, 36, posed Saturday in her best swim ensemble with 5½-year-old daughter Luna Simone, who wore a pink bathing suit with a full mermaid fin. "Caught a mermaid toons!" Teigen captioned a photo of their looks.

Teigen revealed in February that she's undergoing IVF treatments as she and Legend work on expanding their family after suffering a pregnancy loss with their third child, son Jack, in Oct. 2020. She gave an update on their fertility journey last month.

"Everything is good. I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," Teigen told Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Legend opened up about the experience to PEOPLE last month, sharing some advice with other parents in the same situation. "It's not easy," he said.

"There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," Legend shared. "I think Chrissy's done a good job of de-stigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence."

"Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing," he added (both Miles and Luna were conceived with the help of IVF treatments).