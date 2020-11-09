"I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini," the cookbook author wrote on Instagram Monday

Chrissy Teigen Shares the Sweet Way Daughter Luna Honored Baby Jack as Family Receives His Ashes

Chrissy Teigen is sharing the sweet way her daughter Luna Simone, 4, is remembering baby Jack after their family received his ashes Monday.

Sharing a pair of videos on Instagram Monday, Teigen said she wants to "always remember" how empathetic Luna is, which is why she shared the "beautiful" moment.

"This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen," Teigen, 34, said in a video showing the box of ashes sitting next to a teddy bear. "We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed holy tie string."

Teigen then explained that "Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate's Booty," before adding, "She's amazing."

In another video, Luna can be seen introducing the bear to Jack, asking, "How are you doing today?"

Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September and shared on Monday that she is "thinking a lot about jack today."

"our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really," the cookbook author wrote in the caption of the post. "we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."

"I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini," she wrote of Luna. "life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."

Teigen returned to social media after a break following the tragedy and opened up in a Medium essay last month about the experience.

"I’m not sure I’ll ever forget the experience," wrote Teigen, who had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and previously placed on bed rest.

In the essay, Teigen shared that she and husband John Legend plan to place Jack's ashes "into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind."

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much," she wrote. "It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full."