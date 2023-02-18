Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccuping

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Esti Maxine is one cutie.

The model and television personality, 37, posted a sweet video of her 1-month-old daughter looking cozy on top of a gray blanket with a white bib, lightly hiccuping as she was being fed milk.

Teigen, who can be heard giggling in the background of the video in response to the hiccups, captioned the Instagram post, "🥰 eeeeeeeeeee 🥰"

Paris Hilton, who also welcomed a baby last month with husband Carter Reum, praised Esti's cuteness, leaving a heart eyes emoji in the comment section.

The post comes a few days after the family posed for an adorable Valentine's Day photo, all decked out in pink and red outfits. In the snap, Teigen wears an all-pink outfit as she cradles baby Esti, and son Miles, 4, sports a red jacket and khakis while standing in front of his mom.

Luna, 6, can also be seen smiling, wearing a red short-sleeved ruffly dress with matching red Mary Janes, standing in front of her dad, who wears a red sweater with black and white sleeves.

"I had the best Valentine's dates last night. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Legend, 44, captioned the cute snap of the family of five.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its "My Monday Morning" series earlier this week, the new dad of three explained that he had an "emotional" time when baby daughter Esti first came home.

"It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house, and I felt the excitement," he said.

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with the "All of Me" singer confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."