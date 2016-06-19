Unlike the rest of her group, she didn't wave her arms or grab the sides of the ride

'My Milk!' Chrissy Teigen Goes Screaming Down Splash Mountain While Clutching Her Chest

Chrissy Teigen took the plunge down Splash Mountain at Disneyland in California on Friday — and unlike the rest of her group, she didn’t wave her arms or grab the sides of the ride.

Instead, she grabbed her chest and let out a yell.

“MY MILK,” Teigen, 30, jokingly captioned a photo of the moment, which she shared Saturday on Instagram.

Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

But it wasn’t the only shareable moment from her Disney trip: Teigen also posted a group selfie, with her Disney Coach bag front and center.

“My @coach #DisneyXCoach bag inspired an entire Friday night with the crew!” she wrote.

And she posted a moment with husband John Legend, next to the “best ride at Disney”: not Splash Mountain — the churro stand. (She later Snapped a photo of the two enjoying their snack.)

While Teigen’s recent Disney photos may have inspired vacation envy, that’s not the only part of her life that has other celebrities jealous. As Kim Kardashian West recently admitted:

“I see my friends like Chrissy [Teigen], who I love to death, and I’m like, ‘Chrissy, I want to kill you. How do you do it?’ ”