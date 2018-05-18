Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In 2016 — shortly before the birth of her daughter Luna — Chrissy Teigen whispered one of her name choices to Stephen Colbert, who approved

Chrissy Teigen Jokes with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert About Naming Son Stephen Stephens

Sorry, Stephen Colbert — you’ve been eliminated from Chrissy Teigen‘s name game.

The model and new mom of two had fun on Twitter Thursday, joking with Colbert’s late-night show’s Twitter account about how there was one problem with naming her newborn son after the host.

“Congratulations @chrissyteigen! If you haven’t picked out a name yet may we suggest Stephen? #LSSC 👶🍼,” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tweeted, sharing a GIF from Teigen’s 2016 appearance on the show — which was shortly before she gave birth to daughter Luna Simone, now 2.

Replied Teigen, 32, referencing husband John Legend‘s given last name, “But then he’d be Stephen Stephens!”

During Teigen’s 2016 appearance on The Late Show, she taught Colbert how to prepare a dish from her now-best-selling cookbook Cravings and admitted to the host that she and Legend, 39, change their choice for their baby’s name “all the time.” (“Stephen’s a beautiful name,” Colbert joked.)

The then-mom-to-be revealed that she had run her top pick by President Barack Obama, who gave his seal of approval, but Teigen wasn’t convinced — so on Colbert’s encouragement, she whispered it into his ear.

“I love that,” said the host, joking, “To hell with Barack Obama, you go with that.”

The couple announced the arrival of their second child on social media late Wednesday, with the Lip Sync Battle host tweeting, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” along with baby bottle and high-five smiley emojis.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE, “Chrissy has been baking — she never does — and taking it easy in the days leading up to the birth. She hasn’t been working out.”