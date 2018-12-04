Chrissy Teigen‘s son will be sporting a new look for a while.

On Monday, the mom-of-two, 33, revealed that her son Miles Theodore — whom she shares with husband John Legend — needs to wear a helmet in order to treat his “adorable slightly misshapen head.”

The condition, known as Plagiocephaly, happens when one of the soft skull plates on a baby’s head flatten, according to Healthline. Sometimes referred to as Flat Head Syndrome, the condition does not pose any danger to the baby and is often caused by staying in one position, such as lying on their backs.

“baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” she tweeted. “so if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow”

Miles and Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Twitter