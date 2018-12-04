Chrissy Teigen‘s son will be sporting a new look for a while.
On Monday, the mom-of-two, 33, revealed that her son Miles Theodore — whom she shares with husband John Legend — needs to wear a helmet in order to treat his “adorable slightly misshapen head.”
The condition, known as Plagiocephaly, happens when one of the soft skull plates on a baby’s head flatten, according to Healthline. Sometimes referred to as Flat Head Syndrome, the condition does not pose any danger to the baby and is often caused by staying in one position, such as lying on their backs.
“baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” she tweeted. “so if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow”
“I have been told it’s too late for my head,” she jokingly added in a separate tweet.
Teigen then posted two adorable photos of little Miles, 6 months, sporting his new, white head accessory.
She also shared the sweet image on Instagram and captioned the photo, “my baby bug got his head shaping helmet today! please don’t feel bad for him if you see photos. he is a happy bug and we’re just fixing his flat!”
The adorable photos of Miles led many other Twitter users to respond to Teigen’s thread by posting photos of their own children wearing helmets, who also suffered from Plagiocephaly.
“Is this the official babies with helmets thread?” asked one Twitter user.
“I HOPE SO it is so great!!!” responded Teigen.
RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Son Miles Eating — and He Looks Just Like Dad John Legend!
Since Teigen and Legend, 39, welcomed Miles into the world on May 16, the proud parents have shared countless shots of their youngest child who looks just like his father.
Most recently, Teigen shared a heart-melting photo of Miles cuddled up alongside several teddy bears — a loving nickname she has given her little boy.
In another shot, Miles leans up against Legend. “all the bears!!” Teigen jokingly captioned the sweet shot, which displays the “All of Me” singer and Miles’ uncanny resemblance to one another.
And back in October, the model posted another photo of Miles hitting a major milestone as he fed himself with a spoon. “baby bear is eating!” she captioned the adorable photo.
In response, the couple’s celebrity friends shared their disbelief at how similar the father-son duo looked, with several stars commenting on Teigen’s post, first captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.
“That looks like you face swapped John onto a baby!” wrote late-night host Trevor Noah.
“At least there’ll never be a tabloid headline questioning the father,” joked Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui.
Legend previously explained how caring for a newborn was a major parenthood adjustment for the couple.
“A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper,” the singer revealed.
“It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now,” he explained.
The couple’s two-year-old daughter Luna Simone has also adjusted well to life as a big sister, dad added. Legend told PEOPLE, “She tries to play with him. She takes care of him too. She’ll feed him. She’ll pat his little head. She’s very loving with him.”