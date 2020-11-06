'I Voted!' Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Son Miles, 2, 'Casting' His Ballot at Home

The adorable clip followed footage of Miles' big sister Luna, 4½, pretending to be a news anchor alongside her mom

Miles Theodore's cuteness will not let up — and we're not complaining.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 2-year-old son is already practicing for the 2036 presidential election, as seen in an adorable video his proud mama shared to her Twitter feed late Thursday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the brief bit of footage, Miles shouts, "I voted!" as he drops a slip of paper into a bright yellow makeshift ballot box that reads, "VOTE" on the front and is decorated with stars.

"From earlier today 😩 I voted!" Teigen, 34, wrote in her tweet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teigen and Legend's daughter Luna Simone, 4½, got in on the spirit of the election too, pretending to be a news anchor alongside her mom in a video the model and cookbook author tweeted out Tuesday night as the first results rolled in for the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Hello, I'm Chrissy Teigen," Teigen said before her older child jumped in with, "And I'm Luna, and I'm in the news."

"And we are in the news. So Luna, what's the news today?" Teigen asked her daughter, to which Luna responded, "Nothing!"

"Nothing is in the news," Teigen said as Legend, 41, could be heard laughing from behind the camera. "What should we talk about?"

"Nothing!" Luna said again. Replied Teigen, "Nothing! Thanks for watching!" before the two bid their viewers farewell.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with daughter Luna and son Miles | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Attend Biden-Harris Campaign Event in Philadelphia

"Nooooo noooo too maaaaach cute too machhhh!!!!" wrote Teigen in the caption of an adorable new photo of Miles. In a comment, she added, "Our entire household cannot stop saying TOO MAAAAACH we can't stop."