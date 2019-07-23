Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Baby Son Miles Taking His 'First Real Steps'

Chrissy Teigen‘s baby boy Miles Theodore has conquered his first milestone — he’s walking!

On Tuesday, Teigen, 33, shared a sweet video on Twitter, which shows the 14-month-old taking his first few steps.

“I think I just caught his first real steps! Does this count?” Teigen captioned the post.

In the clip, Miles can be seen making his way toward Teigen while holding a toy car in his hand.

As he approaches her, he quickly grabs on to the sofa in front of him and squeals.

“Good job, you took a step!” Teigen sweetly says to her son, whom she shares with singer John Legend. They are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

I think I just caught his first real steps! Does this count? pic.twitter.com/LBYz1jCCIY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2019

Miles’ big moment comes after Teigen previously shared that the tot might take his first steps while on their family vacation abroad last month.

“I think someone’s gonna take his first steps in Italy! oh dear,” the model captioned an adorable photo, which shows Miles attempting to stand up in a field of grass, seemingly preparing to go for a stroll.

In May, Teigen and Legend, 40, celebrated Miles turning 1 with a bear-themed birthday party, complete with a special pony ride and a bear-shaped cake.

Teigen’s mother Vilailuck Teigen shared a sweet video of the couple and Luna singing “Happy Birthday” to an adorably confused little Miles, who sported a blue checkered shirt and bear bib.

In the video, Legend holds Luna, who’s wearing a pink tutu, while Teigen sits with Miles in front of his cake.

“I love how clean he is!” the model jokes after her reluctant son hesitates to stick his hand into the dessert.

Eventually, the family of four leans in together to blow out the candles, with Luna declaring, “I wanna eat it too!”

Miles was born three weeks before his June 7 due date, with Teigen writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” on Twitter.

She addressed her son’s early entrance into the world with a sweet Instagram post last June.

“Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early,” she wrote. “Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!”