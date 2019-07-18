'Pizza Party!' Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Son Miles Having a Slice

Chrissy Teigen‘s son Miles Theodore is already following in her foodie footsteps!

On Wednesday, the cookbook author, 33, shared a photo of her 14-month-old son holding a slice of pizza and smiling happily for the camera. The tiny tot appeared to have already eaten half of the slice, with pizza crumbs on his high chair and bib.

“Pizza party!” Teigen captioned the adorable post.

The mother of two shares Miles, along with daughter Luna Simone, 3, with husband John Legend.

Wednesday’s pizza dinner wasn’t the first time the family has shared their food-related activities on social media. Last week, Teigen transformed into “Chrissy Wonka” to make chocolate bars with Luna — and documented the entire experience on her Instagram Story.

After the messy chocolate-making adventures were over, Teigen posted a photo of herself with Luna, who looked smitten with a big chocolate bar in hand.

“I look terrible but the chocolate is a beauty. But yeah I am never doing this again,” she wrote.

I look terrible but the chocolate is a beauty. But yeah I am never doing this again pic.twitter.com/mx4OB2WpUy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2019

The family of four — who recently returned from a luxurious European getaway — also enjoyed a sweet outdoor picnic earlier this month.

On Instagram, Teigen shared three sweet snaps of her children sitting on a red and white striped picnic blanket and enjoying a cheese, fruit and bread board.

In her post, the TV host explained that Luna “wanted a very fancy picnic, the kind Ursula would have if she were young? Whatever that means.”

Last month, Legend shared that, even though the couple loves to cook, they both prefer to do their own thing in the kitchen.

“We don’t really cook together,” he told Hamptons Magazine. “I cook for her; she cooks for me.”

“She’s a bit more creative in the kitchen. I like to follow recipes, and I’m very good at executing them,” Legend, 40, shared. “I’ll look them up online or literally in her book. I’m not really creative in the kitchen, but I love to cook.”

Teigen released her first cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller. Two years later, her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More a.k.a. Cravings 2, hit bookshelves.

“I love the French onion soup in her new book. It’s incredible,” Legend said. “She also does a really good braised short rib.”