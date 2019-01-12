Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Snaps of Son Miles Dressing Up for Dad’s 40th Birthday: ‘Mini-John’

Baby Miles is already the spitting image of his papa!

Although John Legend turned 40 in late December, Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her family is throwing her EGOT-winning hubby a belated birthday bash on Saturday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There’s still just one thing she still needs to be figured out: which tuxedo jacket their son Miles Theodore, 7 months, will wear to the classy event!

“Okay guys. Throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” Teigen, 33, wrote alongside two adorable snaps of Miles wearing two different baby tuxedos.

In one image, Miles wore a traditional black tuxedo jacket with his white shirt and black pants, while in another he mixed things up by wearing a white jacket with black detailing.

As the responses began pouring in, the mother of two went on to create an online poll where her followers could weigh in on the question.

“Ok let’s make this easier,” she wrote alongside the poll.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

ok let’s make this easier — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

RELATED: All the Photos from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Tropical Vacation with the Kids

Although the couple saved Legend’s big bash until the new year, Teigen shared two very loving tributes to her on his actual Dec. 28 birthday.

Alongside one slideshow, which was dedicated to their daughter, Luna Simone, 2½, she reflected on how Legend is “the best father” — and the “best lover.”

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man,” the cookbook author captioned one of the tributes. “The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind. I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet.”

To conclude, she cheekily quipped: “I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH.”

Teigen also shared another sweet slideshow dedicated to their son.

John Legend and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Says Because of Her Postpartum Depression Cooking ‘Felt like Torture’

Naturally, the couple had a hilarious back-and-forth in the comments of the post.

“Booyah,” the birthday boy replied to the cookbook author’s sex joke, and she promptly wrote back, “Gonna return this la perla,” a reference to the popular lingerie company.