Chrissy Teigen‘s son is growing up fast!

The model, 34, gave fans a glimpse of how big Miles Theodore has gotten on Wednesday when she shared an adorable photo of her baby boy in his toy convertible.

In the picture, the 19-month-old wears a striped top and patterned pants as he plants himself behind the wheel of a mini red Mercedes-Benz.

“hey ladies,” Teigen captioned the snapshot.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Son Miles’ ‘Graduation’ from His Headgear: ‘Happy Helmet-Free Day!’

Teigen has been documenting all of Miles’ big milestones on social media this year.

In June, the Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook author revealed her son had started to learn to speak. “When your first word is ‘Yeah!'” she captioned a video of Miles babbling to his maternal grandmother, Vilailuck.

You love Yai?” Teigen’s mom asks Miles in the clip, using his and his 3-year-old big sister Luna Simone‘s name for their grandma.

“Yeah!” Miles replies animatedly from his high chair, giving the same adorable response when his Yai asks if he loves “Mommy,” “Luna” and “Dada.”

“Luna’s first word was ‘no,'” Teigen joked in a separate comment. “They’re exactly us.”

A month later, the mother of two shared with fans that Miles had also started taking his first few steps.

“I think I just caught his first real steps! Does this count?” Teigen asked alongside a video posted on her Twitter.

In the clip, Miles can be seen making his way toward Teigen while holding a toy car in his hand.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

As he approaches her, he quickly grabs on to the sofa in front of him and squeals.

“Good job, you took a step!” Teigen sweetly says to her son.

I think I just caught his first real steps! Does this count? pic.twitter.com/LBYz1jCCIY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2019

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen ‘Finally’ Gets a Kiss from Son Miles: ’16 Months, Worth the Wait!’

Teigen welcomed Miles in May 2018 with husband John Legend. The baby boy was born three weeks before his June 7 due date, with the Lip Sync Battle host announcing the birth by tweeting, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!”

She addressed her son’s early entrance into the world with a sweet Instagram post the following month.

“Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early,” she wrote. “Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!”