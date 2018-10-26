Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Son Miles Eating — and He Looks Just Like Dad John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen‘s son Miles Theodore is his father’s mini-me!
On Thursday, the mom-of-two, 32, posted a photo of her 5-month-old hitting a major milestone as he fed himself with a spoon.
“baby bear is eating!” she captioned the sweet shot of her youngest child, who has an uncanny resemblance to John Legend.
The couple’s celebrity friends were also taken aback at how similar the father-son duo looked, with several stars commenting on Teigen’s post, first captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.
“That looks like you face swapped John onto a baby!” wrote late-night host Trevor Noah.
“At least there’ll never be a tabloid headline questioning the father,” joked Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui.
Since Teigen and Legend, 39, welcomed Miles into the world on May 16, the Internet has been stunned at the baby’s resemblance to the singer — and the parents know it too!
Earlier this month, Teigen shared a photo on Instagram of her son laying on his belly and captioned the shot, “Tummy time for my mini John!!!” She also added the cute hashtag of “#MILEStones.”
Legend joined in on the fun by posting a selfie with his son in a bow-tie and suspenders in September. The singer also shared a side-by-side photo of himself as a baby alongside Miles to really let their similar appearance sink in.
Legend previously explained how caring for a newborn was a major parenthood adjustment for the couple.
“A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed. Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now,” the “All of Me” singer revealed.
The couple’s two-year-old daughter Luna Simone is also adjusting well to life as a big sister, dad added. Legend told PEOPLE, “She tries to play with him. She takes care of him too. She’ll feed him. She’ll pat his little head. She’s very loving with him.”
Though the couple seems to have their hands full with two kids — and Legend recently revealed he would like to have a third baby — the pair just announced that they would be starring in their own Christmas special, titled A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.
The hour-long program will largely revolve around the 10-time Grammy winner performing songs from his upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas, available Oct. 26, and hopefully, include lots of jokes from his cookbook author wife.
According to Today, the couple’s family and friends will also take the stage at certain points, as well as some other “well-known entertainers, who’ll be revealed closer to the special’s date.”
A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy will air Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.