Watch Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles, 13 Months, Adorably Repeat His 'First Word' Over and Over

Miles Theodore is a ball of positivity!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s 13-month-old son is making good use of one word he has down pat, as seen in a video his mama shared to Instagram on Thursday.

“You love Yai?” Vilailuck Teigen — the cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host’s mom — asks Miles, using his and his 3-year-old big sister Luna Simone‘s name for their grandma.

“Yeah!” Miles replies animatedly from his high chair, giving the same adorable response when his Yai asks if he loves “Mommy,” “Luna” and “Dada.”

“When your first word is ‘Yeah!’ ” Teigen, 33, captioned the cute video, joking in a separate comment, “Luna’s first word was ‘no.’ They’re exactly us.”

The couple’s baby boy has been hitting milestones left and right over recent months, “graduating” in March from the helmet he wore for a time to treat his plagiocephaly and getting super close to taking his first steps during the family’s Italian vacation earlier this month.

In late May, Teigen and Legend, 40, celebrated Miles’ first birthday with a bear-themed party, complete with a special pony ride and bear-shaped cake.

Vilailuck shared a sweet video of the couple and Luna singing “Happy Birthday” to an adorably confused little Miles, who sported a blue checkered shirt and bear-patterned bib.

Between posting cute moments of their adorable lookalike children, Legend and Teigen have also had to combat some parent-shamers — like one who indirectly questioned earlier this week why Luna wasn’t visiting the dentist for the first time until the age of 3.

“So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!!” Teigen captioned her Tuesday post, which featured Luna sitting on Vilailuck’s lap as the little girl helped brush the teeth of a stuffed animal.

“What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old,” one user quickly responded.

But the Cravings: Hungry for More cookbook author seemed to have already braced herself for criticism, responding to the comment with, “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”