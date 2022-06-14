Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles 'Accidentally' Knocks Sister Luna's Tooth Out During Playtime
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna will soon be getting another visit from the tooth fairy!
The cookbook author, 36, shared a video on her Instagram Story revealing that her son Miles, 4, accidentally knocked out one of his 6-year-old sister Luna's front teeth.
Teigen recorded her pair of kids excitedly running inside in their bathing suits, with Miles proudly shouting, "I got Luna's tooth out. I knocked her mouth, and it just came out."
The model — who shares both children with husband John Legend — giggled as she asked, "You hit her mouth, and it came out?" Luna then clarified that "he accidentally did it" before handing over the tooth and flashing a big smile to the camera.
This is the second tooth Teigen's daugher has lost in recent weeks. The Chrissy's Court star revealed that Luna lost another one earlier this month, sharing a picture on Instagram of the mother-daughter duo smiling for a selfie.
Luna showed off her missing tooth in the picture, which Teigen captioned, "Tooth fairy time!"
Earlier this month, Teigen showed her social media followers how competitive her children can be with each other.
In one picture shared to her Instagram, Luna can be seen posing in a fighting stance with a karate belt wrapped around her waist. Another photo shows Miles hanging on the back of Legend, 43.
"These two are keeping it exciting these days. I've also never seen such competitive human beings in my life. I swear we are keeping both of them but they act like we are fixin to ditch one," Teigen captioned the post.