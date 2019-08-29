Chrissy Teigen Has a ‘Silent Dance Party’ with Luna on Family's Thailand Vacation

Image zoom Luna Legend Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna Simone doesn’t need music to have a dance party!

Teigen, 33, continues to share sweet family moments from their Thailand vacation, and her latest included a “silent dance party” with her oldest.

In a video shared on Wednesday, Teigen and Luna, 3, wear matching sailor hats and get down to the sound of silence. Chrissy wears a black top as she sits on a couch showing off some robot-like dance moves, and little Luna wears a pink and blue dress as she dances and smiles in front of her mom.

The adorable mother-daughter video caught the attention of several other celebs, who couldn’t help but rave over the cuteness.

“Dance dance dance 🔥🔥🔥” commented Julianne Hough. Vanessa Hudgens chimed in to say, “Y’all are too cute.”

“My favorite kind of dance party with my 3 year old 😂,” added Ali Fedotowsky-Manno.

The family has been enjoying their Thailand trip, and both Teigen and husband John Legend have been documenting their travels for their followers on the ‘gram.

In another recent post, Teigen posed with her son Miles Theodore, 15 months, prompting Legend, 40, to continue his campaign for #goodInstagramhusband with the comment, “Wow. Who took that photo? Must be a #goodinstagramhusband.”

While Teigen and Legend share plenty of happy moments with their two kids, they’re also not afraid to share the not-so-easy moments that come with parenting.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a candid photo with Luna and Miles, who seemed less than thrilled to be posing for a photo at that moment.

“Everything’s fine over here,” the Bring the Funny judge captioned the photo, in which her two kids are crying hysterically, seemingly fighting over a stuffed mermaid toy.

Fans were quick to share their appreciation for the transparency, and several commented about how they could relate.

“Caption and photo embody my life,” one fan said in a comment, while another said, “I can hear this picture…. it’s miiiine!”

Still another joked about Legend’s Instagram husband campaign, writing, “IG husband finally capturing happy family moments.”

Also on Wednesday, Legend shared some gorgeous shots of blue Thailand waters, and another of he and Miles. He captioned the first set of photos with a string of Thailand flag emojis, and the latter with, “Miles ❤️ Thailand 🇹🇭.”