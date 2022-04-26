In the hilarious yet adorable clip, Miles, 3, has no clue where to go after he gets his first hit during a T-ball game

Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of Son Miles Not Knowing What to Do After First T-Ball Hit

Miles Theodore is still learning when it comes to the rules of T-ball.

During Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chrissy Teigen shared a hilarious yet heartwarming video of her 3-year-old son after he got his first hit in a T-ball game — and didn't know what to do next.

"Does he understand the rules?" Jimmy Fallon asked the mom of two, to which she promptly admitted, "No, not at all."

"Imagine going into it blindly. He's never seen a baseball game before," she continued. "His coach will be like, 'Go to first base!' And he's like, 'I don't know what first base is!' "

Fallon then cut to Teigen's video of Miles, in which he hits the ball and begins to slowly walk away with his bat still in hand.

"He doesn't know what to do. We haven't explained it to him," Teigen, 36, said with a laugh. "We're not an athletic bunch. But John [Legend] is so proud. Everyone's like 'Drop the bat!' You have to explain every part. Like, of course, he wouldn't know to drop the bat. But it's so sweet."

Teigen, who shares son Miles and daughter Luna Simone, 5, with husband John Legend, has previously shared content of Miles learning how to play the sport on her Instagram page.

Last month, the cookbook author posted a sweet video of her son practicing how to hold a baseball bat and trying to hit the ball off the tee.

"I am absolutely losing my mind over t ball. I grew up playing soccer (worst on the team) but I was always a baseball girl so this is everything to me lol my whole heart is now t ball (and Girl Scouts!)," she captioned the clip, in which Miles' parents can be heard reminding him to "look at the ball."

She also posted a cute shot of Miles to her Instagram Story in which he wears a baseball helmet and a t-shirt with his name taped to the front.

"I can't take it!!" wrote Teigen.

Legend, 43, also posted a family selfie to Instagram featuring Teigen and daughter Luna as they watched Miles take the field.

In the sun-filled selfie, Luna rests her head on Teigen, who is snuggled up to her singer husband. The trio smiles for the camera while sitting in a grassy area.