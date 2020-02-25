Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Luna's First Haircut: 'It's Happening'

Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna Simone just hit a major milestone!

Teigen, 34, revealed to her followers that her 3½-year-old received her very first haircut on Sunday, sharing an adorable video of her Luna getting her locks trimmed by friend and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin on her Instagram Story.

Tagging Atkin, 39, in the caption, the model wrote alongside the sweet clip, “it’s happening!!!”

In the video, the mom of two is heard talking to Luna off-camera as Atkin brushes through the young girl’s tresses with a comb.

“Luna, your first haircut,” Teigen gushes.

Jen Atkin and Luna Stephens

Luna, whom Teigen shares with husband John Legend, revealed she was finally ready for her inaugural haircut earlier this month and offered to pay $5 for the makeover in an Instagram Story video shared by her mom, according to Marie Claire.

Over the weekend, Atkin made sure the toddler was good on her word during their hairstyling session.

“Do you have cash? Or Apple Pay?” Atkin asks her new client in Teigen’s video. “I take Apple Pay.”

Teigen then chimes in, “Do you have Apple Pay, Luna? Or Venmo?”

When the little one says ‘No,’ Atkin tells Luna that she’ll accept one apple as payment instead.

“Do you have an apple you can pay me?” the Ouai Haircare founder jokes. “I take one apple… pay.”

While this may have been Luna’s first haircut, it wasn’t her first time getting her glam done. In an Instagram video shared by Teigen on Friday, the youngster can be seen having her locks curled by a beautician as her mother similarly receives a similar hair treatment in a side-by-side comparison.

“love 2 work,” Teigen captioned the hilarious clip.

In June, the Cravings author defended her daughter’s long tresses when an Instagram user took aim at Luna’s appearance. Under a video of the child asking her mom for candy, a commenter wrote, “Finally someone brushed her hair.”

In the clip, Luna can be seen with her hair slicked back into a tiny ponytail.

Teigen quickly fired back at the critic, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens and John Legend

Back in April, the Bring the Funny host opened up to PEOPLE about why she feels it’s important to make sure that she and Legend are on the same page of parenting when it comes to Luna and their son Miles Theodore, 1.

“Luna thinks she can get away with things with us or take things to certain people,” she shared at the time.

“You just have to be on the same page all the time, because it’s not fair when there’s one bad person [or] a bad guy,” Teigen continued. “No one wants to be the bad guy, so it’s helpful when you’re all the bad guy. It’s important to be on the same page.”