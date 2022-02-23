Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Giving Herself Injection After Announcing IVF Journey

Chrissy Teigen revealed she's undergoing IVF again, a little over a year after she suffered a pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen is giving her followers a close look at her journey with in vitro fertilization.

On Tuesday, the Cravings cookbook author, 36, shared a video to her Instagram Story documenting the process of giving herself an injection.

"No it doesn't hurt. The other shot burns a bit (ok a lot)," she wrote, detailing her IVF journey. "They say to pinch the skin but I feel like that makes it burn more. But listen to your doc lol."

Last week, Teigen first revealed on social media that she had begun IVF treatments, a little over a year after she suffered a pregnancy loss of her third child — son Jack.

The post on her account came after Teigen shared a since-expired Instagram Story, which showed a series of IVF injectables. "Here we go again," she captioned the photo.

In a post on her feed, Teigen confirmed that she is undergoing IVF once again.

"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

Back in September 2020, Teigen announced that she lost her son Jack in the middle of her pregnancy.

Teigen had previously become pregnant with him naturally, while she and husband John Legend conceived their other two children — daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3 — with the help of IVF treatments.

At the time of Jack's death, Teigen wrote in an Instagram post, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."