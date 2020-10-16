The update comes two days after husband John Legend dedicated his song "Never Break" to Chrissy Teigen at the Billboard Music Awards

Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out for First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy Loss to Give an Update on Her Family

Chrissy Teigen is letting fans know that she's doing "okay," in the wake of the couple's pregnancy loss.

"We are quiet but we are okay," Teigen, 34, wrote in a brief note on Instagram. "Love you all so much."

In the post, Teigen shared a screengrab of some recent tweets from husband John Legend.

"This is for Chrissy," the singer-songwriter, 41, wrote on Twitter Thursday, sharing a YouTube link to his performance of "Never Break" on Wednesday's Billboard Music Awards.

"I love and cherish you and our family so much," Legend continued in the tweet. "We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

"I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments," he continued. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Legend — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, with Teigen — went on to explain the meaning behind the touching ballad he sang Wednesday.

Image zoom John Legend Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," Legend wrote. "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient."

"Our love will remain," he said. "We will never break."

Teigen announced on September 30 that she lost her baby, who she and Legend had named Jack.

Sharing emotional black-and-white photos from the hospital, the cookbook author said that the family was "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about." Earlier that month, she had been put on bed rest and then hospitalized due to bleeding from her placenta.

In his Twitter thread Thursday, Legend concluded with a message of solidarity for families who have also experienced the pain of pregnancy loss, saying that "it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."