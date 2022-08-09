Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound of Baby on the Way — See the Pic!

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a new glimpse of her baby on the way!

Almost one week after announcing she and husband John Legend were expecting another child, the cookbook author and model, 36, shared a sweet sonogram picture on Monday night in her Instagram Story.

"Me hearing the FBI raided Mar a Lago," she humorously captioned the detailed image, referring to the news about former President Donald Trump's Florida compound.

Teigen and Trump have long engaged in an antagonistic relationship over social media.

When Trump famously blocked her on Twitter in 2017, she posted, "After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," Teigen tweeted.

But the star and her family are focused on the happy news of her new baby on the way. In September 2020, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.

Legend, 43, recently opened up to BBC Radio about Teigen's decision to post photos of their late son. "It was difficult, and I was hesitant to share it," the musician said in the interview. "I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people."

"Way more people than anybody realizes go through this," Legend said in the interview. "They told us they felt alone a lot of times, and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it and there was a community of people going through it."

The "All of Me" singer reiterated: "I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it, because it helped a lot of people."

Teigen and her husband have also been outspoken about their IVF journey, and shared the good news of her fourth pregnancy last week on Instagram.

In the post, which has garnered more than 3.5 million likes, Teigen sported a crop top and Gucci lace underwear.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."