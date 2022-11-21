Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother.

The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump.

Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie together.

"This weekend was 👍🏽," Teigen wrote in the caption.

Teigen, who is expecting with husband John Legend, announced her pregnancy in August, 22 months after suffering a pregnancy loss with the couple's third child, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen captioned her photos revealing the happy news. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen, who underwent in vitro fertilization this time around, admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of baby Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

In September, Teigen told PEOPLE that Luna and Miles were "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," Teigen explained.

"They've been excited for a long time," added the star of her two older kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."