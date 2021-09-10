Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles, 3, started pre-pre-kindergarten and their daughter Luna, 5, began her first day of kindergarten

Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Kids Miles and Luna's First Day of School: 'Tears'

Chrissy Teigen was super emotional dropping off her son Miles and daughter Luna for their first day of school.

Teigen, 35, shared photos from the big moment in which she, husband John Legend, Miles, 3, and Luna, 5, all huddled together for a group hug.

In another photo, the cookbook author pulled her son in for an extra embrace.

She also shared a picture of Luna walking up the school steps as she slowly let go of Teigen's hand.

Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Miles and Luna First Day of School Chrissy Teigen and son Miles | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Miles and Luna First Day of School Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Luna wore a pink dress with red apple prints, brown booties and a tie-dye mask for her first day of kindergarten and Miles sported a dinosaur t-shirt, jeans and brown boots for pre-pre-kindergarten.

"Tears," the mom captioned the photos.

Teigen also dedicated individual posts to Luna and Miles as they held up chalkboards describing their favorite things.

The 5-year-old said her favorite color is red, her favorite movie is Scooby-Doo, and her favorite song is "Rotten Apples to the Core," presumably referring to the song "Rotten to the Core" from Disney's The Descendants.

Luna also said that she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up, according to her chalkboard.

"It's happening 😭," Teigen captioned the post.

Miles made it clear on his chalkboard that he is obsessed with dinosaurs.

The 3-year-old said his favorite color is green, that he loves cars and dinosaurs and wants to be a dinosaur when he grows up.

On the chalkboard, it said Miles is a member of the class of 2036.