Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Luna and Miles — Looking All Grown Up! — After Birth of New Baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen's two older children, Luna and Miles, are bringing big-sibling vibes in a big way!

In an adorable Instagram post shared by their celebrity chef mom, the two elder siblings to newborn Esti Maxine showed off their best styles for some new snaps.

In one photo, the pair smile for the camera as Luna, 6½, stands on tiptoe; in another, they sweetly look at one another and smile as Miles, 4½, bends down.

"Too 😎 for school but still going to school because it's important," Teigen, 37, captioned the post.

In the comment section, proud dad John Legend, 44, reacted with a laughing emoji.

The family recently became expanded after welcoming daughter Esti on Jan. 13.

Luna and Miles were first seen holding the newborn when she made her Instagram debut in a photo shared by Teigen nearly a week after her arrival.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen wrote.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"

Legend shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, writing, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy."

"I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word," he added.

Legend and Teigen shared last year that they were trying to have another baby after losing their third child at 20 weeks pregnant back in 2020.

In March 2022, Legend opened up to PEOPLE about their journey.

When asked at the time if their kids were aware of their plans to give them a potential sibling, Legend told PEOPLE, "They know we are trying, and they are excited."