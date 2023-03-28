Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Daughter Esti and Fun Snack: 'Babies and Banana Pudding'

The mom of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase new photos of 10-week-old daughter Esti before preparing a fun daytime snack

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on March 28, 2023 08:59 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqWAmSevue3/ Verified Babies and banana pudding 3h
Photo: chrissy teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her cooking skills!

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase sweet photos alongside her daughter Esti as she prepared a fun snack.

"Babies and Banana Pudding," said Teigen, 37, who shares 10-week-old Esti and daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, with husband John Legend.

In the series of snaps, the mother-daughter duo cozie-up on a tan-colored sofa, posing for a selfie in one pic and spending nap time together in another. Fans quickly noted the pair's resemblance, with one fan commenting, "So beautiful looks like momma ❤️," and another commenting, "You look similar 😻."

After sharing glimpses of the newborn, the Cravings cookbook author gives fans a peek inside her kitchen, sharing close-up images of a bowl of banana pudding.

chrissy teigen/Instagram

In one snap, the mom of three showcases a freshly sliced banana next to a bowl of vanilla wafers and whipped cream. She then gives her 41.3 million Instagram followers a peak at the finished treat, showing the layered dessert inside a transparent trifle dish.

"I just want the banana pudding recipe- you all can keep the five grand & whatever else smutty you are selling - just the pudding recipe, please. 😏Beautiful bowl ❤️," joked a fan in the caption, as another added, "Ok, now I want to make banana pudding!! Yum."

chrissy teigen/Instagram

After welcoming Esti on Jan. 13, the entrepreneur shared with PEOPLE that she has developed newfound confidence as a mother.

"It's easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it," Teigen said. "You're just not so on edge and worried, and you're also not worried about what other people have to say as much."

"You don't take parenting advice from everybody like before," she continued. "I do not accept being shamed about anything. A lot of people think that they're experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you're doing]."

"I mean, we've seen everything happen. We've dealt with the stitches. We've had a toe almost come off. We've had broken bones. We've seen it all. It's fine," she added.

