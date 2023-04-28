Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with Daughter Esti While Recovering from Illness: 'This Week Kicked My Ass'

"I don’t think I’ve ever felt so full-body sick," the cookbook author and mother shared on Instagram

By
Published on April 28, 2023 01:35 PM
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and Esti. Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen may be under the weather, but parenthood rarely gets a day off.

The cookbook author and mother of three, 37, shared on Thursday a wholesome photo to Instagram, detailing how she's recovering from an ongoing illness with her 3-month-old daughter Esti Maxine by her side.

"I don't think I've ever felt so full-body sick," Teigen wrote in the caption. "This week kicked my ass but I am onnn the mend!!"

In the pic, Teigen laid on the couch, covered in blankets while holding her and John Legend's youngest daughter in her arms.

She didn't wear any shoes in the pic, either — a fact she decided to poke some fun at that in the caption. "Also please no jokes about if I caught long toe disease or something please, I know they're long, they're to climb banana trees," she joked.

Teigen revealed this week on her Instagram Story that she got sick after going on a Disney cruise with her family. "I am still… madly sick, from this f---ing cruise," Teigen shared in a selfie video.

"I never get sick," she groaned, before deadpanning, "I love germs. The gift that keeps on giving."

The model, who took the selfie video while laying down on a blue couch and wearing a red and white robe, posted another update a couple hours later. "I have to eat," she explained, "because my medicine is making me throw up because I don't have anything in my stomach but if I eat I get nauseous."

She added: "I hate eating when I'm not hungry."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Earlier in April, the star opened up about the Disney cruise she took with Legend, 44, and their three kids: daughters Esti, Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

"Leaving a Disney cruise is like leaving Las Vegas except you only feeeeeel like you binged drugs, and, you are wet," she tweeted, adding in a subsequent message, "I have never been more sore, I'm coughing up… something, the bottoms of my feet are roasted rotisserie, I just got phone service and I still feel like we are rocking."

"4 days ago feels like… so long ago. our kids must never EVER forget we did this for them. Solidarity to all the other Disney cruise parents," Teigen wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13 — news Legend confirmed at a private concert. He told attendees he and his wife welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared her first official photo of their baby daughter. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," she wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."

Related Articles
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Madly Sick' From Family Cruise: 'The Gift That Keeps on Giving'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGh8uIraB3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Bath Time with Daughter Esti: 'Too Perfect'
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
John Legend Wishes Daughter Luna a Happy 7th Birthday: 'I Feel So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
John Legend Celebrates Daughter Luna's 7th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Five in Italy
chrissy teigen baby carrier
Chrissy Teigen Responds After She's Called Out for Not Using Baby Carrier 'Right': 'She Is Safe'
Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prepare for First Flight with 3 Kids: 'Oh Boy Here We Go'
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and All 3 of Their Kids in Adorable Family Photo
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
Chrissy Teigen on Her New Confidence as a Mom of 3: 'I Don't Accept Being Shamed About Anything'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Book for School: ‘So Proud’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Cookbook for School
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by FRAME
John Legend Shares the Sex Advice He and Wife Chrissy Teigen Follow as Parents: 'Lock the Door'
Chrissy Teigen on MOM LIFE After Baby No. 3: ‘What Were We Thinking?’ (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Managing Stresses as Mom of 3: 'I Get the iPad Now!'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her First C-Section with Daughter Esti: 'I Was Taking Pictures'
Chrissy Teigen Face timing baby Este for the first time while she's away
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable FaceTime with Baby Daughter Esti, 8 Weeks: 'I Miss You So Much'
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of Her and John Legend's Baby Esti Hiccuping
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqWAmSevue3/ Verified Babies and banana pudding 3h
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Daughter Esti and Fun Snack: 'Babies and Banana Pudding'