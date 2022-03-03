According to 3-year-old Miles, his name means exactly what it sounds like: Miles

Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of Son Miles Giving 'Very Informative' Insight on His Name

Listen up! Miles Theodore is giving a "very informative" explanation of his name.

After big sister Luna Simone, 5, was tasked with making a video about herself for school, Miles wanted to join in on the fun and asked mom Chrissy Teigen to help him make a clip of his own.

On Thursday, Teigen, 36, shared the hilarious result to Instagram in which she asks Miles about the inspiration behind his name.

"Luna had to make a video for school where she talks about herself a bit so miles wanted one too! Very informative, 10/10 thank u miles," Teigen captioned the funny video.

"Okay, so this is Miles. Miles tell us about your name," Teigen says in the clip, to which her son simply replies, "Miles."

"What does it mean?" she asks.

"Miles Theodore Stephens," he proudly answers.

"And what does your name mean?" she asks a second time, to which he again says, "Miles."

"It means Miles," Teigen says with a smile.

Earlier this week, Teigen and John Legend, 43, documented Miles' first T-ball practice where his family supported him from the sidelines.

Legend shared a family selfie to Instagram featuring Teigen and Luna as they watched Miles take the field.

"Spectators at Miles's first T-ball practice!" the "All of Me" singer captioned the snap.

Teigen later shared a hilarious video of Miles learning how to hold a baseball bat and trying to hit the ball off the tee.