Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Outtake of Son Miles, 2, from Family's Holiday Photoshoot

Chrissy Teigen's holiday photoshoot gave her a few laughs.

On Saturday, the mother of two, 35, shared some hilarious outtakes from a family photoshoot with husband John Legend and their two children, daughter Luna Simone, 4½, and 2-year-old son Miles Theodore.

"Family shoot went... right as I thought it would, actually," Teigen joked while sharing a photo of Miles having a less-than-fun time during the photoshoot. In the picture, the toddler could be seen crying and trying to crawl away from his mother who was holding him in the photo.

Although Miles wasn't thrilled about the professional shoot, he later struck an adorable pose (taking after his model mom), while leaning against the family's couch — which Teigen managed to capture on her phone's camera.

"Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course," she wrote.

This holiday season may be a bit bittersweet for Legend, 41, and Teigen, who, earlier this year, lost their unborn son, Jack, after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The loss inspired Teigen and Legend to do what they can to help families with critically ill or injured children.

Last week, the couple announced they are partnering with McDonald's to help give back through Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"There are all kinds of families that face health challenges with their kids. A lot of times you have to relocate to go to the nearest children's hospital, which might be hours away from where you live. A lot of families can't afford to do that, and Ronald McDonald House is there for them," Legend recently told PEOPLE about the organization's impact.

"Imagine how scary it is for a child to be alone at the hospital. I'm a grown adult, and I can't fathom John not being with me, and my mom. It's completely unfair," added Teigen. "It's just so beautiful to see that it doesn't take much when we are all able to come together. That's a really beautiful, wonderful, special thing."

While Teigen and Legend are still grieving the loss of their son, they have been able to find a "little bit of sunshine" over the last several weeks.