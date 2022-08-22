Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Family Getaway Photos — See the Snaps!

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying traveling with her family as her pregnancy progresses.

The Cravings author, 36, shared a photo dump with pictures and videos from a recent family trip on Instagram Monday. Featured throughout the photos is Teigen's baby bump as she and husband John Legend await the birth of their baby early next year.

Teigen wears a green maxi dress with cutouts and a scarf wrapped around her head as she poses with daughter Luna, 6, in one shot. She sports the same dress and poses with both Luna and Miles, 4, in another photo taken at a different location.

Luna smiles for a mirror picture with mom in another snap in the Instagram carousel. Teigen's face is obscured by the mirror's stains, but her bump can be seen at about Luna's height.

The model also included two bikini bump photos in the set, both in which she wears a golden-orange two-piece.

Earlier this month, Teigen and Legend announced on Instagram that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

The model noted the pregnancy came after undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF). In the pictures announcing the news, she showed off her baby bump as she wore a crop top and lace underwear.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

The cookbook author previously said she feared she would never be able to carry a child again when she opened up to PEOPLE in April 2021 about her fertility struggles.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she said at the time. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure."