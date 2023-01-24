Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her baby girl!

The Cravings author shared a photo of newborn daughter Esti Maxine on Instagram Tuesday, showing the infant lying in her arms, asleep and wrapped in a gray blanket.

"Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the sweet shot.

Teigen, 37, shares daughters Esti and Luna Simone, 6½, as well as son Miles Theodore, 4½, with husband John Legend.

The couple first announced Esti's arrival by sharing a photo of the two older siblings holding their baby sister.

Teigen wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕."

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

Legend previously announced the birth of their second daughter at a private concert earlier this month, telling the crowd that they welcomed "the little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," he said, adding that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" but he "feels energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

At the time of Teigen's announcement, the EGOT winner shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, writing, "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy."

"I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word…," he concluded.