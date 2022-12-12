Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'

"We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery," Chrissy Teigen captioned photos with husband John Legend and their kids on Instagram

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on December 12, 2022 09:44 PM

Chrissy Teigen and her family are kicking off the holiday season.

On Monday, the model shared a series of photos from her family outing at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, including a family snap of herself, husband John Legend and their kids Luna Simone, 6, and 4-year-old Miles Theodore with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol," she wrote in the caption. "We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa's North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you."

"Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday," Teigen, 37, added.

In the festive photos, the family wore holiday-themed outfits with Miles sporting a red bowtie and matching pants, while Luna donned a red checkered dress and matching flower headband. Legend, 43, opted for a red suit and black tie as Teigen wore a green Grinch-inspired dress, putting her baby bump on display.

Last month, the couple spent Thanksgiving with their children and Teigen's mother Pepper, sharing glimpses into their family holiday in a series of posts shared on social media.

Among the sweet moments was a selfie of Legend embracing his daughter in a hug and another of Luna and Miles sitting on a table about to break a wishbone.

The proud mom also shared some insight into her Thanksgiving meal prep, including a video that showed Legend checking the family's Turkey. "Yeah, it's ready everywhere," he said in the clip, to which Teigen responded: "Beautiful."

The Cravings cookbook author announced in August that she and Legend are expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

In September, Teigen told PEOPLE that Luna and Miles were "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on. "Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant. I told them very, very early," she said.

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," Teigen explained.

"They've been excited for a long time," Teigen added. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

