Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Photo of Herself Nursing 4-Month-Old Baby Daughter Esti

The mother of three welcomed her youngest child with husband John Legend earlier this year

By
Published on May 20, 2023 11:13 AM
Chrissy Teigen on Instagram: "Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Colle. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram
Chrissy Teigen nursing baby Esti. Photo: Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is offering a look into her breastfeeding journey with daughter Esti Maxine.

The model and mom of three, 37, shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her youngest child on Instagram Friday.

"Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Collector," Teigen captioned the post. "It is the perfect breast pad alternative for moms who want to save every drop of leakage and letdown instead of soaking it up."

In the photo, Teigen can be seen holding her four-month-old daughter, who she and husband John Legend welcomed back in January, and smiling down at her.

Chrissy Tiger's Online Shopping Habit Has Gotten So Bad Her Phone Thinks She's Friends With the Models
Gotham/GC Images

Back in March, Teigen chatted with PEOPLE about how she's been "so lucky" when it's come time to breastfeed each of her three kids. (Alongside Esti, Teigen and Legend, 44, are parents to Miles Theodore, 5, and Luna Simone, 7.)

"I was so lucky because Luna and Miles latched immediately. Esti latched immediately. If anything, it was like me that was like, 'I need to produce this,' " she said of the experiences. "I love pumping and I love trying to make as much milk as possible."

Teigen also said that she "supplemented with all three children" and expressed her hopes that moms "don't drive yourself crazy over that."

"I'm surprised I have a drop of milk. I've done the lift augmentation twice. The fact that my nipple came off and was sewn back on, and I still have milk is incredible to me," she said, referencing her two breast lifts.

"I mean, Luna and Miles are thriving, and they're great, and they were fed, and the most important thing is a fed baby. I used to be so scared, like, 'Oh, my God, they're not getting milk.' I used to try to order donor milk online and freak myself out about everything. Not this time," Teigen added.

Earlier this month, Teigen stood up for her family when people made hateful online accusations that she secretly used a surrogate for Esti's birth.

"Extremely realistic 'moon bump,'" Teigen sarcastically wrote over an intimate shot taken on Jan. 13, after her cesarean section.

"Obsessed with this comment," she added of one person, who posted that Teigen was "born male" and "used something called a moonbump" during her pregnancy, before claiming that they were also a "huge fan of Chrissy by the way."

Teigen previously spoke with PEOPLE about her first cesarean section in March — and why she was "so excited" about it. "I was kind of excited because I'm like, 'Yeah, I've done the vaginal thing twice. Let's try this,' " she said at the time.

"The incision is a lot and you never know how your stomach's going to come together," Teigen recalled. "I think your organs are on the table for a second, but that to me is so cool. I was taking pictures above the seat. I have the craziest pictures of the cord and everything."

