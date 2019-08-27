Chrissy Teigen Says 'Everything's Fine Over Here' As Children Luna and Miles Cry Hysterically

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a candid glimpse into her life as a mom of two — and it’s very relatable!

On Monday, the Bring the Funny judge, 33, shared an Instagram photo of herself smiling widely as her two kids Luna Simone, 3, and 15-month-old Miles Theodore, whom she shares with husband John Legend, cry hysterically.

“Everything’s fine over here,” Teigen captioned the post.

The little tots appear to be fighting over a stuffed mermaid toy as Luna can be seen tugging on it from Miles’ lap.

“Caption and photo embody my life,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Another user commented “I can hear this picture…. it’s miiiine!”

“IG husband finally capturing happy family moments,” a different user wrote in reference to Legend, 40.

While it’s not clear if Legend actually took the photo, the singer recently proved he’s a “good Instagram husband” after Teigen jokingly dissed him.

On Saturday, Teigen hilariously complained about Legend’s lack of photography skills in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family,” she captioned a selfie of her and Luna. “No one else seems to care to be thoughtful to take good photos of me.”

Teigen added, “They merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambiance. but it’s okay. Such is the life I chose.”

Making it crystal clear that she was talking about her husband, the mom of two ended the post by writing, “to john.”

Responding to his wife’s joking critiques, Legend commented on the post with one word: “wow.”

In an attempt to clear his name, Legend went on to post a series of photos that he believed to show off his skills as an “Instagram husband,” a popular term used to refer to those who are often tasked with taking pictures of their significant others.

“When your wife says you’re a bad Instagram husband but you’re like…” he wrote alongside a photograph that was taken at a flattering angle and with good lighting.

Luna, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Miles

Making another joke, Teigen, whose hands are in her lap in the snapshot, quipped, “I took this.”

“Take that back,” Legend replied.

Last but not least, Legend posted another photo of Teigen, which had seemingly gotten her seal of approval as she had previously posted on her own Instagram account.

“Photo by ….me!” he wrote, triumphantly adding the hashtag “Good Instagram Husband.”