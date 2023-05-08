Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's little girl is special in more ways than one, as both shared on Instagram this weekend

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 04:45 PM
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/instagram, John Legend/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is sharing something special about her baby girl.

Posting a sweet photo of daughter Esti Maxine, 3 months, on Instagram Monday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, noted the infant "still has the angel on her forehead 👼🏽."

The red mark can be faintly seen in the photo where she wearing a red and white bib with lip prints and smiles at the camera.

The mark was also visible in the selfie John Legend that the EGOT winner, 44, shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Baby girl is quite chill on this Sunday afternoon," he captioned the shot.

Appearing on The Late Late Show last month, the singer chatted with host James Corden and fellow guest Jennifer Garner about being parents of three.

Corden asked Legend whether his kids want to play his music on car rides together.

"Especially my son. He's literally like my biggest fan," the proud dad shared of son Miles Theodore, 4½.

"He knows all of my songs and not only does he know the songs, he's like Rainman with the lengths of the songs. He remembers how long each song is, he's like, 'Actually, "Green Light" is a little longer than this one," he said of Miles.

Legend admitted that it's been "embarrassing" when other parents notice him dropping the kids off with his own music blaring.

"My kids go to school with Jay Z and Beyoncé's kids," he joked. "And I'm pulling up playing my music loud... it's embarrassing."

Legend also shares daughter Luna Simone, 7, with Teigen.

Related Articles
North West Lines Up with Mom Kim and Aunts Khloé and Kylie in TikTok Dance
North West Lines Up with Mom Kim Kardashian and Aunts Khloé and Kylie for Fun TikTok Dance — Watch!
Bethenny Frankel and daughter
Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional as Daughter Bryn Turns 13: 'You Have Given Me Everything'
True Thompson wears a Kim Kardashian t-shirt
True Thompson Shows Off T-Shirt Featuring Aunt Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks — See the Photo!
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Party: Photos
Alex Rodrigues at Miami Heat Game
Alex Rodriguez Shares Courtside Selfie with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and Daughters at NBA Game
Khloe Kardashian with her children
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Both of Her Kids, Baby Boy and Daughter True at Psalm's Birthday
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Channel the ’70s in Throwback Looks for Gala Event.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Channel the '70s in Throwback Looks for Gala Event
Derek Jeter with his family
Derek Jeter Reveals He and Wife Hannah Have Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Welcome to the World Lil' Man'
Birkhead: Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Smhouq_Q/. Larry Birkhead/Instagram
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn, 16, Enjoys 2023 Kentucky Derby with Dad Larry Birkhead
Serena Williams Shares the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2yahaiyk8c.
Serena Williams Previews the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr4aGo7NuOy/ larryanddannielynn's profile picture Verified More Barnstable-Gala pre-party pics. Can’t believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend #barnstablebrowngala #kentuckyderby #noImNotKeithUrban 26m
Dannielynn Birkhead Honors Late Mom Anna Nicole Smith at Barnstable Brown Gala
shemar moore baby frankie
Shemar Moore's Baby Girl Frankie, 3 Months, Makes TV Debut on 'The Talk': 'She Does the Hondo Face'
drew scott and son parker
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's 'Wonder-Filled Trip Around the Sun' as He Turns 1
Jamie Lynn Spears mom with her children
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters Pose with 'Mee-Maw' Lynne Spears to Celebrate Her 68th Birthday
Cheetah Girls Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy'
'Cheetah Girls' Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy' (Exclusive)
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo as Daughter Dress Up as Flower Girls in Friend's Wedding
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband, All Three Kids: 'Love in the Air'