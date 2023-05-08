Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'

Chrissy Teigen is sharing something special about her baby girl.

Posting a sweet photo of daughter Esti Maxine, 3 months, on Instagram Monday, the Cravings cookbook author, 37, noted the infant "still has the angel on her forehead 👼🏽."

The red mark can be faintly seen in the photo where she wearing a red and white bib with lip prints and smiles at the camera.

The mark was also visible in the selfie John Legend that the EGOT winner, 44, shared on Instagram on Sunday.

"Baby girl is quite chill on this Sunday afternoon," he captioned the shot.

Appearing on The Late Late Show last month, the singer chatted with host James Corden and fellow guest Jennifer Garner about being parents of three.

Corden asked Legend whether his kids want to play his music on car rides together.

"Especially my son. He's literally like my biggest fan," the proud dad shared of son Miles Theodore, 4½.

"He knows all of my songs and not only does he know the songs, he's like Rainman with the lengths of the songs. He remembers how long each song is, he's like, 'Actually, "Green Light" is a little longer than this one," he said of Miles.

Legend admitted that it's been "embarrassing" when other parents notice him dropping the kids off with his own music blaring.

"My kids go to school with Jay Z and Beyoncé's kids," he joked. "And I'm pulling up playing my music loud... it's embarrassing."

Legend also shares daughter Luna Simone, 7, with Teigen.