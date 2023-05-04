Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying quality time with her three kids.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, snuggled with daughter Esti Maxine, 3 months, while wearing one of her signature robes in the first of three photos on Instagram celebrating her kids.

"MINE!!!" she captioned the set of photos shared Wednesday, which continued with son Miles Theodore posing on a staircase, showing off his black-and-white themed outfit.

The 4½-year-old wore a black motorcycle-style jacket with a white t-shirt with acid-washed gray jeans that created a black-and-white effect, paired with black and white Nike sneakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The final picture showed a smiley Luna Simone, 7, sitting on a counter with a plate of freshly-iced cupcakes sitting in front of her as she hunched over them.

The family spent time in Italy last month, posing for family pictures in Venice as they celebrated Easter.

"Happy Easter from me and my babies!" the proud dad shared.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with children Esti, Luna and Miles. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕" Teigen posted to Instagram, showing off the family in their Easter finery exploring the city, riding a gondola — and even engaging in a game of Uno, with Esti giving an adorable smile over her mom's hand of cards.

Teigen explained the day prior on Instagram the significance Venice has to her and Legend. "John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids," she wrote, captioning another set of cute family shots. "It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

"We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve," she recalled. "Who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own."