Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's little ones were all smiles as they posed for photos taken by their mom

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 12:23 PM
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying quality time with her three kids.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, snuggled with daughter Esti Maxine, 3 months, while wearing one of her signature robes in the first of three photos on Instagram celebrating her kids.

"MINE!!!" she captioned the set of photos shared Wednesday, which continued with son Miles Theodore posing on a staircase, showing off his black-and-white themed outfit.

The 4½-year-old wore a black motorcycle-style jacket with a white t-shirt with acid-washed gray jeans that created a black-and-white effect, paired with black and white Nike sneakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The final picture showed a smiley Luna Simone, 7, sitting on a counter with a plate of freshly-iced cupcakes sitting in front of her as she hunched over them.

The family spent time in Italy last month, posing for family pictures in Venice as they celebrated Easter.

"Happy Easter from me and my babies!" the proud dad shared.

Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with children Esti, Luna and Miles. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

"Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕" Teigen posted to Instagram, showing off the family in their Easter finery exploring the city, riding a gondola — and even engaging in a game of Uno, with Esti giving an adorable smile over her mom's hand of cards.

Teigen explained the day prior on Instagram the significance Venice has to her and Legend. "John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids," she wrote, captioning another set of cute family shots. "It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

"We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve," she recalled. "Who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own."

Related Articles
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
John Legend Wishes Daughter Luna a Happy 7th Birthday: 'I Feel So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
John Legend Celebrates Daughter Luna's 7th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'So Lucky to Be Her Dad'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Five in Italy
chrissy teigen baby carrier
Chrissy Teigen Responds After She's Called Out for Not Using Baby Carrier 'Right': 'She Is Safe'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with Daughter Esti While Recovering from Illness: 'This Week Kicked My Ass'
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Madly Sick' From Family Cruise: 'The Gift That Keeps on Giving'
Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Chrissy Teigen Attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner with John Legend After Illness
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGh8uIraB3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Bath Time with Daughter Esti: 'Too Perfect'
Chrissy Teigen, baby
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Video of Baby Daughter Esti Spending Time with Mom: Watch
Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prepare for First Flight with 3 Kids: 'Oh Boy Here We Go'
Chrissy Teigen Face timing baby Este for the first time while she's away
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable FaceTime with Baby Daughter Esti, 8 Weeks: 'I Miss You So Much'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend date night outfits. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3JnMOJeVP/. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Wears Sexy 'Seinfeld'-Inspired Bra Look While on a Date with Husband John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Book for School: ‘So Proud’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gush Over Daughter Luna After She Writes Cookbook for School
Chrissy Teigen Cuddles with John Legend and 3 Kids in Sweet Family Photo: ‘Next Goal, All of Us AND All the Animals’
Chrissy Teigen on Her New Confidence as a Mom of 3: 'I Don't Accept Being Shamed About Anything'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by FRAME
John Legend Shares the Sex Advice He and Wife Chrissy Teigen Follow as Parents: 'Lock the Door'
Chrissy Teigen, Luna and Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shows How Daughter Luna Took Care of Her Siblings While Mom and Dad Were Away