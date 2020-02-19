Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Trendy Son Miles: ‘I Guess We’re a Teenager Now’

From toddler to teenager!

Chrissy Teigen‘s son Miles Theodore is growing up right before his mother’s eyes — and he’s showing off his own personal style while commanding the camera.

“ok I guess we are a teenager now,” the mom of two, captioned a photo of Miles in cuffed red pants and a black hoodie, his clean white sneakers completing the look as he posed for the camera.

The child’s effortless style should come as no surprise, given his fashion-forward parents. In fact, the toddler has even been known to match his dad, John Legend.

In December, Teigen — who also shares 3-year-old daughter Luna Simone with the “All of Me” singer — posted vacation photos on Instagram, showing Miles and Legend, 41, twinning on the beach in blue swimming trunks and large smiles on their faces.

Over the holidays, Teigen, 34, gushed about how she’s content with her kids’ current ages while on a family vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself cuddling with her daughter at the time. “Feeling like my kids are currently theeee perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their newfound personalities and active little minds shine every day.”

She added: “I just love it here and love my family so f—ing much ❤️🙏🏼 I mean life is cool in LA and all but this…this is heaven on earth.”

During a candid Twitter Q&A with fans in December, Teigen answered questions about naming her children, as well as raising them in the public eye, noting that her kids “could not care less” about their mom’s fame!

The Cravings author explained that she and Legend “didn’t think of” little Luna’s moniker “til 2 days after she was born.”

“But it was about to be a red moon and the sky was incredible. I always had a different name in my mind, though,” she said, adding that “Miles came out such a Miles.”

In 2018, Legend further explained the significance of Miles’ name, revealing that music icons inspired both of his children’s monikers.

“We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens; every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it. So Miles, of course, is the same name as the great Miles Davis,” the Grammy winner said at the time.

He added of his son’s middle name: “Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together as Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘Yeah, he looks like a Miles.'”