Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Son Miles and Teases 'Amazing' Family Photos

Chrissy Teigen is currently working on her third cookbook

By Ashley Boucher
November 04, 2020 07:03 PM
Miles Theodore
| Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Miles Theodore is growing up so fast!

Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable new photo of her son Miles, 2, on Wednesday — and even she couldn't handle the cuteness.

"Nooooo noooo too maaaaach cute too machhhh!!!!" wrote Teigen, 34, in the caption. In a comment, she added, "Our entire household cannot stop saying TOO MAAAAACH we can’t stop."

Since the cookbook author's return to social media after suffering a pregnancy loss in September, Teigen has been giving fans glimpses into her daily life — which in the past week has included dressing up for Halloween and campaigning with husband John Legend for Joe Biden.

On Friday, Teigen revealed her family's Halloween costumes: she dressed up as Odette from Swan Lake, while Legend, 41, went as Spider-Man.

Chrissy Teigen, son Miles
| Credit: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Miles was dressed as a green dinosaur, while his big sister Luna Simone, 4, celebrated the spooky holiday by getting her face painted green. Teigen even had her at-home nurse join the fun by dressing up as a Medieval plague doctor.

Teigen has been working on her third cookbook, and shared that she and her co-author Adeena Sussman have been "stress cooking" their way through the wait for election results.

"Just stress cooking. Everything's fine. Everything's fine. Just cooking. Don't worry about us, we're fine," Teigen said in a video on her Instagram Stories, panning the camera over to Sussman.

"We're stress cooking," Sussman said, adding, "we're good."

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Story
| Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Story
| Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen also revealed some new family photos of herself, Legend and the kids eating what seemed to be upcoming recipes.

"These aren't in frames yet, but they will be," Teigen said in a video on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. In one photo, Miles looks off with a big bite of pasta in his mouth, while another shows the siblings munching on another scrumptious snack.

Teigen added of the photos, "And they're amazing!"

