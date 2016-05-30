Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Memorial Day Photo of Baby Luna

"Angel wings from @monicarosestyle so cute!" the new mom captioned the photo

Angel baby!

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Monday, sharing another adorable photo of her daughter Luna Simone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Angel wings from @monicarosestyle so cute!” the new mom captioned the photo.

Image zoom

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In the flick, Teigen stares down and smiles at her first child with husband John Legend, as baby Luna returns the look, donned in an all-white ensemble accessorized with a pair of feathery angel wings.

Since welcoming their daughter in mid April, both Teigen, 30, and Legend, 37, have been open about their parenting journey, sharing multiple pics of the newborn on Instagram.

Recently speaking to PEOPLE, the model opened up about her experiences as a mom so far.

“It’s so crazy already,” she said during an appearance on PEOPLE Now. “I feel really good. I have a ton of energy and it’s so different every day. Every little time you look at her, something’s crazy different.”

And Teigen seems to be adjusting quite easily, as she added that she’s already used to the sound of a baby crying.

“I think I’m becoming numb to the sound of crying now. The first time she cried, I was like, ‘Oh, what do we do? Everyone can hear us!’ ” she said. “And now I’m just like, ‘Hm, hm, hm’ … I live right through it.”