Chrissy Teigen’s Sexy Topless Snap Is Interrupted by 2-Year-Old Son Miles: ‘Mommy Is Trying to Be Thirsty’

Just like all moms, Chrissy Teigen is sometimes interrupted by her kids at inopportune times.

On Tuesday, the mom of two posted a photo on Instagram from a topless photo shoot that her son, 2-year-old Miles Theodore, interrupted to join his mom for some pictures.

In the photo, the cookbook author is wearing a black bodysuit from the waist down, as well as some patent leather black pumps.

Covering her breasts with her arms, Teigen, 35, looks down at Miles as he stands between her legs smiling.

"please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty," she jokingly captioned the photo.

After one commenter asked if anyone else found this photo to be "cringing," Teigen hilariously clapped back, "Wait til [they] find out we take baths together."

Teigen shares Miles with her husband John Legend. They also have a daughter, Luna Simone, 4.

On Sunday, the family celebrated Legend's Grammy win for best R&B album by throwing the "house grammys."

"John, you just won R&B album of the year! How are you going to celebrate?" Teigen asked on her Instagram Story. Dressed in a bathrobe as the couple cooked dinner together, Legend, 42, jokingly replied, "By mincing garlic!"

Despite being in a towel for Legend's pre-show win, the Cravings author made sure to dress up for the actual awards ceremony.

For the special event, the TV personality dressed in a black corset-styled dress with a fringe bottom while Legend sported a Versace robe and silk black pants.