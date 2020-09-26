Chrissy Teigen is currently expecting her third child, a son, with husband John Legend

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Surprised with Placenta-Shaped Cake While on Bed Rest: 'This Is So Disgusting'

Add this to the list of food items not on Chrissy Teigen’s list of pregnancy cravings.

The cookbook author — who is currently expecting her third child with husband John Legend, a son — shared on Friday that she had been sent a very unusual cake, which was decorated to look like a placenta.

Teigen, 34, who has spoken candidly about her pregnancy complications and previously told fans that her “placenta sucks,” playfully showed off the gift on social media. “Oh my God. This is so disgusting,” she said while laughing.

Alongside the one-of-a-kind creation was a note from a friend reading, “Dear Chrissy, I’m sorry your placenta sucks so I got you a new one.”

Teigen also used the moment as an opportunity to educate her daughter Luna Simone on consuming one's own placenta — which the soon-to-be mother of three has done in the past.

“Oh my God, the cord. Luna, did you know that you can make this into a smoothie,” she asked her 4-year-old while continuing to giggle.

Another moment that got a laugh out of the pregnant star? When her daughter pointed at the cake, and asked, “Mommy, can I eat this?”

The Chrissy's Court star also went on to share a pregnancy health update with her fans, after previously revealing she was on bed rest.

“A lot of you got a glimpse of these guys, it is like a little machine that compresses your legs,” Teigen said alongside a video that showed one of her legs in the device.

“You get it when you’re on bed rest or you’re in the hospital so you don’t get blood clots because that’s what happens when you lay down for too long and it can be really dangerous,” she added, noting that she would have them on “for a few weeks.”

After accidentally revealing the sex of her baby on the way earlier this month, Teigen spoke about the complications that led to her bed rest. "My placenta sucks,” she explained. "It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies.”

"With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all,” she said of her 2-year-old son Miles Theodore. “So he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”

Though Teigen added that her placenta is "super week," she assured her followers that her baby on the way is "growing beautifully."